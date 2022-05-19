Go: The strategy game suspected of being China’s forte

Once Wordle mania wears off, online gamers with a yen for elegant complexity may want to give Go a go. A net search would pop Google’s language for coding onto your screen, but I refer to an ancient game of strategy called Weichi in China, its homeland, that I can’t seem to wrap my head around. As board games go, my mind might well be addled by an overdose of Chess. My plea for a pardon would be David Shenk’s The Immortal Game: How 32 Carved Pieces on a Board Illuminated Our Understanding of War, Science, and the Human Mind, a history of Chess that opens with a tale of its invention in India as a subtle ploy to convey grim news to a queen, before it invites us to marvel at an eye-rubber of a victory achieved 170 years ago by knights after a daring sacrifice of the top order. In Chess, the aim is plainly to checkmate a rival king. While Go is also laid out like a battlefield, one that punishes heuristic biases, it’s on a 19x19 grid that differs vastly: Its ranks have no hierarchy, options for moves are greater by a scary order of magnitude, and one wins by laying siege to the opponent’s forces and spaces. It’s both complex and puzzling. Yet, to the extent its cognitive cues shape Beijing’s view of the world, a grasp of it might be essential—if only to heed Sun Tzu’s age-old advice: Know thy adversary.

