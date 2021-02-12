Going by the numbers, a road to nowhere

And yet, that’s not even the real problem with this number 175,260—the vehicles on the VBSL between the BWSL and Carter Road. In that 2018 column, I wrote about the actual usage—as opposed to expectations—of the BWSL. My calculation from the declared toll collection was 57,000 vehicles a day—not 100,000, not 140,000—through the (then) nine-year life of the BWSL. But wait, even that 57,000 isn’t correct. In fact, the history of the BWSL has been one of slipping usage. So in 2017-18, an average of just 32,000 vehicles a day used it.