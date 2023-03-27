Digital has played a special role as a catalyst for our economy

In terms of the scale achieved, consider these numbers. More than 94.5% of our population now have Aadhaar IDs and more than 2.2 billion authentications take place every month. Similarly, at least 5.5 billion UPI-based transactions are now done monthly, a 75-fold increase in five years. Co-Win, a platform used for India’s vaccination programme, recorded about 1.1 billion registrations. Further, as many as 140 million users now have DigiLocker accounts and as many as 5.6 billion official digital documents are stored for online access in its repository. The E-shram portal has seen the registration of 286.5 million unorganized-sector workers, the PM-SVANidhi platform has 4.4 million street vendors, while the Udyam portal has 12.7 million enterprises. The GST-payer base has doubled from 7 million to 14 million during the period from 2017 to 2022. All these data-points are indicative of how things are shaping up.