Going out and playing can boost the Indian economy1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:07 PM IST
We already know that regular PA has been shown to reduce the risk of several non-communicable diseases
Many of us have had a relationship with sports and physical activity. As children, we grew up playing outdoors, raced our bicycles and did a lot more than simply entertain ourselves. These critical activities taught us essential social skills such as teamwork and leadership and helped us develop critical physical capabilities by honing gross and fine motor skills and also making us more athletic. Similarly, as adults, by choosing to join a running or cycling club, going for a daily walk or playing a sport recreationally, we significantly reduce our health risk, become more energetic and gain feelings of positivity.
