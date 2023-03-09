Going out and playing can boost the Indian economy

India has a unique advantage. With its decades-long demographic dividend, it is well placed to make such gains among its population. Movement in this direction has already begun with an emerging policy shift that places an emphasis overall health, fitness and PA. This includes encouragement of the practice of yoga, traditional movement techniques and classical dance forms. To give us an early sense of what the benefits for India could be, our estimates based on global reports suggest that the elimination of adult inactivity by 2047 could give India’s GDP a boost of up to $50 billion annually. Of this, an estimated $17 billion would result from improved health conditions, thanks to reduced expenditure on NCDs that currently contribute about 66% to India’s annual mortality burden. The remaining $28 billion impact would be by way of productivity gains, thanks to reduced absenteeism, especially among India’s workforce in high-growth sectors like IT, retail, textiles, etc. Tellingly, we find that with every percentage point reduction in adult inactivity in India, we might unlock about $1-1.25 billion in 2047’s economic output.