Gold is a hedge against faulty decisions at the policy level

Cynicism is abundant. Nobody really believes that any government official has the political will to reduce or eliminate the deficit, talk up the dollar or prod the Fed into a more hawkish composition. What I’m describing, of course, is fiscal conservatism at a time when both Democrats and Republicans have become more fiscally liberal. It’s worth pointing out that gold momentarily went up as the US election results came in and it became apparent that Joe Biden would become the next US president, even though a divided government (which seems probable) is the worst possible outcome for those betting on faster inflation. The market believes there will be deficit spending—and inflation—anyway.