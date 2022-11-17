Goldman payout: The message of #MeToo is yet to fully sink in4 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 10:09 PM IST
Half a decade of this push for gender justice hasn’t been sufficient
So, Goldman Sachs Group CEO David Solomon is alleged to have bragged to colleagues about receiving oral sex. Several other men at Goldman were accused of making dismissive or boorish remarks about female co-workers, some discussing their weight, apparent fitness levels and attire necklines. These disturbing incidents come from a Bloomberg News report revealing that Goldman paid “well over $12 million" to a female executive who objected to the toxic environment created by senior men at the firm.