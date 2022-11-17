Goldman payout: The message of #MeToo is yet to fully sink in

The fact that women tend to find comments about their bodies unprofessional, distracting and obnoxious should be reason enough for their male colleagues to refrain. Most men also find such comments distasteful and uncomfortable at work—and have for decades. A survey conducted more than 40 years ago by Harvard Business Review and Redbook magazine showed plenty of disagreement between men and women over sexual harassment but shared disapproval of making remarks about female colleagues’ bodies. For example, the survey presented a scenario in which a junior male employee witnessed a senior male manager make a “suggestive comment" to a female colleague about her body and then offer a jaunty wink. Even in the Dark Ages of the 1980s, only 7% of male respondents said the younger man would share his senior colleague’s amusement; more than three-quarters of men said the younger guy would either disapprove or feel embarrassed.