Goldman Sachs cannot count on a second strike of lightning

Regulators have spent the last five years trying to clean out the morass. Heaps of troubled investment products are warehoused across financial institutions, in hopes of making them more legitimate one day. New rules—already long delayed—are due to come in this year. As part of those, products will have to be issued in a way they can be valued accurately on a net asset basis; and the old ones need to be converted to this. The likes of ICBC are still trying to figure out what to do with the trillions of yuan worth of problematic legacy products sitting on and off balance sheets—without taking severe hits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}