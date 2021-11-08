Good political optics at Glasgow may not deliver much

On the face of it, CoP-26 has made some progress. More than 100 countries, including China, India, the US, UK and Brazil, signed up to a deforestation pledge that would halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. Over 40 countries (not including the US, China, Australia and India) signed up to stop further investment in coal, which led CoP-26 president Alok Sharma to claim that the “end of coal is in sight". Over 100 countries (not including Russia, Australia, India and China) also signed an agreement to cut methane emission by 30% by 2030. The mother of all climate-action metrics, a net-zero target date for carbon emissions, has now been adopted by over 135 countries. India is the latest to declare a carbon-neutrality target of 2070 (the furthest date of all countries that have made such declarations). Australia only recently declared 2050 as its net-zero target. A surprising hold-out is Singapore, which says it will achieve net-zero “as soon as viable in the second half of the century", perhaps signifying that it is the only country that takes pledges seriously. Bhutan and Suriname are two countries that are already carbon neutral, with several small countries pledging to get there very soon, such as Uruguay (2030), Finland (2035), Austria and Iceland (2040). Largely due to membership of the Carbon Neutrality Coalition, 124 countries have set a 2050 date for net carbon neutrality. Six countries, Sweden (2045), Denmark, France, Hungary, the UK and New Zealand (all 2050), have enshrined their targets in law.

