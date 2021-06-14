Goods and Services Tax reforms: Whose headache is it anyway?

Another issue is the natural tendency of the tax administration to want to minimize Type I error—no tax liability ever escapes being paid. This results in policy contortions and distortions in tax rates. Compliance costs rise, as does tax evasion. In the process, they stymie economic activity and defeat the goals of revenue growth obtained in a more organic manner. In this context, India’s urgent need to boost the economy presents an opportunity to bring about a convergence of GST rates. The original empowered committee of state finance ministers under Asim Kumar Dasgupta that later morphed into the GST Council had only proposed two rates: a low rate and a standard rate. A simpler and more reasonable GST rate structure should now be given an opportunity to succeed.

