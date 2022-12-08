Google faces a big threat from ChatGPT’s answers to queries

Google has its own version of summarized answers to some queries, but they are compilations of top-ranked web pages and typically brief. It also has its own language model, called LaMDA, which is so good that a Google engineer thought it was sentient. So why doesn’t Google cough up singular answers, like ChatGPT? Because anything that stops people from scanning search results will hurt Google’s transactional business model of getting people to click on ads. Some 81% of Alphabet’s $257.6 billion revenue in 2021 came from advertising, much of that being Google’s pay-per-click ads. “It’s all designed with the purpose of ‘Let’s get you to click on a link’," says Sridhar Ramaswamy, who oversaw Google’s ads and commerce business between 2013 and 2018, and who says that generative search from systems like ChatGPT will disrupt Google’s traditional search business “in a massive way." “The goal of Google search is to get you to click on links, ideally ads, and all other text on the page is just filler," said Ramaswamy, co-founder of a subscription-based search engine called Neeva.