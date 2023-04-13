The innovator’s dilemma facing Google may well have a solution

The innovator’s dilemma facing Google may well have a solution1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Google's core search business is under threat from OpenAI's ChatGPT, a generative AI technology, and Microsoft's integration of ChatGPT into its products. Google has countered with its own Bard, but its launch was underwhelming, causing a $100 billion drop in the company's value. Google is caught in the innovator's dilemma as its traditional search business model is threatened by a less monetizable chat interface. However, Google owns DeepMind and Google Brain, arguably the two best AI teams in the world, and has the advantage of large content properties with YouTube and Gmail.
The book Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail authored by Clayton Christensen was chosen by The Economist as one of the six greatest business books ever. It expanded on the concept of disruptive technologies, a term Christensen himself had coined, and how they could unseat great established companies, not because management was doing the wrong things, but because it was doing almost everything right! “The reason [why great companies failed] is that good management itself was the root cause," wrote Christensen. “Managers played the game the way it’s supposed to be played. The very decision-making and resource allocation processes that are key to the success of established companies are the very processes that reject disruptive technologies: listening to customers; tracking competitors’ actions carefully… These are the reasons why great firms stumbled or failed when confronted with disruptive technology change."