The innovator’s dilemma facing Google may well have a solution

However, it would be foolish to underestimate Google, which not only dominates search, but also the internet. There is plenty it can do to counter the momentum. Bard, for one, will get much better, as it is upgraded to its more powerful PaLM LLM. Google owns arguably the two best AI teams in the world—DeepMind and Google Brain. Expect them to come up with even better Generative AI models, and newer business models to monetize them. It owns large content properties with YouTube and Gmail, so has a free content advantage. Google pays 21% of its search revenue to content sites like NYT or Quora across the web to feed content to its engine, and it could very easily increase this Traffic Acquisition Cost (TAC) to lock them out of its competitors. Most search is on mobile devices, and Google owns the dominant mobile operating system, Android, where no Bing can venture. It pays Apple a colossal $15 billion to make it default on iOS too. Its brand is the default pick for search, and that will be very difficult for anyone to replicate. Nadella knows this, but his game is not to do the impossible and dethrone Google in search. Rather, to reduce Google’s margin in search through increasing TAC, paying Apple more, etc, so that it has less free cash flow for its other businesses, notably cloud. This is not a search war; it is a cloud war.