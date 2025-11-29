Gemini 3 is doing such a good job of being human that it’s unsettling
Stressed? Impatient? Thinking? Gemini knows, and wants to come along for the ride
Google’s Gemini 3 is not waiting around for humans to figure out how it fits into their lives and what their equation with it should be. It’s going right ahead and making a play for behaving as human as it can—ready or not. We should be wary of how convincingly it does this, not because it’s inherently harmful, but because its fluency can blur lines and confuse us.