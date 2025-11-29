Gemini 3 is doing such a good job of being human that it’s unsettling

We’re used to being the ones who read the room—sensing irritation, warmth, impatience or humour in other people. When a machine starts doing that to us, it flips the equation. It becomes easier to tell it more than we planned to, to lean on it when we’re stressed, or to trust its confidence without remembering that it has none of its own. These models don’t understand us; they pattern-match us. But because they do it so smoothly, the difference becomes harder to feel in the moment.