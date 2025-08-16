Gemini's Glitch: There are lessons to learn
Google's AI chatbot had a ‘meltdown’ recently. It's a technical malfunction that should give users pause for reflection
Sometime in June 2025, Google's Gemini AI looked for all the world like it had a nervous breakdown. It went into a loop of self-recriminating behaviour that was flagged by X user @DuncanHaldane. By 7 August, the strange behaviour gained viral momentum. Users gaped and gawked at the distressed-sounding statements Gemini was making, saying it was quitting and that it was a disgrace to all universes and a failure. Everyone felt sorry for it, but there was also plenty of amusement all around.