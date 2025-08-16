Gemini's Glitch: There are lessons to learn

When machines mimic humans

There was a time when technology had no consciousness. It still doesn't, but it has started to do a good job of acting like it does. Gemini's glitch came across as such a human state of upset, it crosses the line enough to be confusing. At this point, most users can still laugh it off. But a few, vulnerable because of mental health struggles or other reasons, could be deeply shaken or misled. Most recently, a 2025 report noted a man spent 300 hours over 21 days interacting with ChatGPT, believing himself to be a superhero with a world-changing formula.