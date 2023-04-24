Let’s aim for a business-friendly approach to online takedowns4 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:02 AM IST
The Digital India Act must ensure transparency in bans and reduce e-business uncertainty overall
The government blocked access to 232 digital applications on 6 February 2023 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), which empowers it to take down virtually anything on the internet in the interest of national security and public order. However, unlike previous instances when Chinese-origin apps were the primary targets, local e-commerce businesses conducting regulated activities were also caught in the crossfire this time round. While good sense prevailed and the ban on Indian apps was eventually revoked, the much-awaited Digital India Act (DIA) presents an opportunity to reduce such business uncertainty.
