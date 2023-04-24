Let’s aim for a business-friendly approach to online takedowns

Popular digital lending apps such as Lazypay, Faircent and Kissht were taken down via the 6 February order. The ban was lifted only after these businesses proved their legal status to the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY). These apps reportedly found out about the bans from their peer groups or internet service providers, not from government. This whole imbroglio was avoidable and the actions vastly disproportionate, given that the businesses in question are overseen by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which ensures that banks and non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) are responsible for all direct or indirect lending via digital applications. It does so via its December 2017 regulations governing peer-to-peer lending by NBFCs, and its September 2022 guidelines for any indirect lending by apps on behalf of banks or NBFCs. RBI exercises holistic supervision of diverse streams of online lending, via oversight on aspects like pricing, due diligence, data storage and grievance redressal.