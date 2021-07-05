Governments and cricket teams both need the advice of strangers

That is a lesson for experts who routinely bemoan that those in authority don’t consult experts. It is taken as a sign that the powers-that-be are insular and opposed to advice. The missing element, such providers of expertise must note, is the trust factor. One cannot be a perennial critic of those in authority and expect to be listened to. Interests and objectives need to be aligned. Sasha had no worry that Kristina had ulterior motives. If so, she would not have sought Kristina’s opinion. If critics expect or want to be taken seriously, then they should reflect on what they prioritize. Is it their fame, their career advancement prospects, their life goals or the larger common good? If it is the former set of considerations, they fail the first test. Trusted advice, including criticism and warnings, is offered in private and not with a megaphone.