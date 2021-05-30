Governments won’t sit around and let cryptocurrencies boom

While there may be a limit to the supply of each crypto, there is no limit to the supply of cryptos. There are hundreds of cryptos going around. The fact that cryptocurrencies can move 50% upward or downward in a matter of weeks tells us that there is a fundamental weakness at the heart of their structure. As Mark Carney writes in Value(s): Building a Better World for All: “This extreme volatility reflects in part the fact that cryptocurrencies have neither intrinsic value nor any external backing… Even though they were set up in opposition to it, cryptocurrencies piggyback on the same institutional infrastructure that serves the overall financial system and therefore on the trust that it provides." There remain many difficulties in cryptocurrencies establishing their own trust “in the face of cyber-attacks, loss of customer funds, limits on transferring funds and inadequate market integrity".

