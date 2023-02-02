Govt ignores reality; prescriptions contrary to what situation demands
The announcements in the budget not only ignore the reality but even the prescriptions are contrary to what the situation demands
The announcements in the budget not only ignore the reality but even the prescriptions are contrary to what the situation demands
Of the five budgets that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented, this was the most difficult and crucial one. Difficult, given that this was the last full-fledged budget before the general election and pre-election budgets come with an expectation of being populist. But this was also the most important one given the state of the economy where the budget was more than a financial accounting exercise. This budget was her last opportunity to provide direction to the economy and layout the roadmap of economic recovery.