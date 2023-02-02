Of the five budgets that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented, this was the most difficult and crucial one. Difficult, given that this was the last full-fledged budget before the general election and pre-election budgets come with an expectation of being populist. But this was also the most important one given the state of the economy where the budget was more than a financial accounting exercise. This budget was her last opportunity to provide direction to the economy and layout the roadmap of economic recovery.

There is now consensus that there is distress in the economy. This is true for the urban areas with the middle classes most affected. But the distress has been deep and long for the rural areas. All available data on farmers’ income and real wages in rural areas point towards declining incomes in rural areas. The nature of the crisis also provided an opportunity to correct the structural imbalances that have plagued the economy not just during the pandemic but even before it. The slowdown in the economy after 2016-17 was clearly driven by declining demand in the economy, both consumption and investment. Reviving demand, in particular rural demand, given the large population share is Hobson’s choice in the present context.

The announcements in the budget not only ignore the reality but even the prescriptions are contrary to what the situation demands. This is true not just for agriculture but also for rural development which plays a critical role in generating employment and facilitating non-farm diversification. The budget for agriculture sector has declined by ₹8,500 crore. Most schemes have seen a decline in budget allocation. Even the flagship scheme of the government, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) has seen a decline in the allocation to ₹60,000 crore against actual disbursement of ₹66,825 crore in 2021-22. This has happened despite the employment surveys reporting a rise in number of households in agriculture.

While there is certainly a need to compensate the farmers through cash-transfers, it does not offer any solution to the real problem with farming. The sharp rise in input costs of agriculture have eroded the profitability. These are likely to rise given the budget which reduces the fertilizer subsidy drastically by ₹50,000 crore. Clearly, the cash transfer is unlikely to compensate for the rising input costs but the least that the government was required to do was to raise the level of investment in the sector.

While the issues in agriculture remain neglected, even the non-agricultural sector has been deprived of basic budgetary allocations. While the government itself has acknowledged the stellar role of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) during the pandemic and even earlier, the scheme has seen a drastic reduction in budgetary allocation to only ₹60,000 crore. The actual expenditure on NREGS in 2021-22 was ₹98.468 crore which declined to ₹89,400 crore in the revised estimates of 2022-23. Given that NREGS wages have been revised upwards and are likely to be revised upwards again in April, this is unlikely to be sufficient for even half the work generated last year. The same is true for most of the other schemes except for rural housing which has seen an increase. But for the rest, the allocations remain same as revised or lower than the budgeted expenditure of last year. The bare minimum of social pensions that the vulnerable has also remained the same despite the fact that these were fixed more than 15 years back.

This budget was not a usual budget, and therefore, should not be looked at in standard accounting framework. While there were certainly expectations that the budget will at the least increase expenditure in the rural economy, both for social security and investment, the actual allocations are not even sufficient to protect the already distressed income situation. The impact of the budgetary cuts are likely to go beyond the increase in distress and its impact on lives and livelihood for majority of workers in rural areas. The impact is likely to be severe for the sustainability of the economic recovery which is already fragile given the domestic and international economic situation.

Himanshu is associate professor at Centre for Economic Studies& Planning, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University.