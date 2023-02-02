Govt ignores  reality;  prescriptions  contrary  to what  situation  demands

While the issues in agriculture remain neglected, even the non-agricultural sector has been deprived of basic budgetary allocations. While the government itself has acknowledged the stellar role of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) during the pandemic and even earlier, the scheme has seen a drastic reduction in budgetary allocation to only ₹60,000 crore. The actual expenditure on NREGS in 2021-22 was ₹98.468 crore which declined to ₹89,400 crore in the revised estimates of 2022-23. Given that NREGS wages have been revised upwards and are likely to be revised upwards again in April, this is unlikely to be sufficient for even half the work generated last year. The same is true for most of the other schemes except for rural housing which has seen an increase. But for the rest, the allocations remain same as revised or lower than the budgeted expenditure of last year. The bare minimum of social pensions that the vulnerable has also remained the same despite the fact that these were fixed more than 15 years back.