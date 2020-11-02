Govt’s interest relief may add to your tax liability

As far as education and housing loans are concerned, the interest may be deductible up to certain limits. Therefore, only a part of the interest paid may be deductible. If the cashback is regarded as interest borne by the government, for the purposes of deduction, it is only the net interest that should be considered as having been paid. This may or may not increase the taxable income, by impacting the amount of deduction for interest being claimed, depending upon the limit on the amount of deduction, the gross interest paid and the cashback amount. For instance, the limit on the deduction for housing loan interest for a self-occupied property is ₹2 lakh. If the gross interest paid on the housing loan is ₹2.5 lakh, while the cashback is ₹10,000, since both the gross and net interest exceed ₹2 lakh, the deduction remains unchanged at ₹2 lakh. However, if the gross interest is ₹1.8 lakh and the cash back is ₹10,000, the deduction would be lower at ₹1.7 lakh, increasing the taxable income by ₹10,000.