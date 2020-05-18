Opinion | Govt uses virus crisis to push basic reforms

One of the most striking innovations has been the announcement that while the borrowing limits of state governments will be enhanced from 3% to 5% of each state’s GDP, the enhancement will be contingent on milestone-linked reforms by states in areas that will bring transformational benefits to the economy such as reducing process barriers that impede the ease of doing business, power sector and discom reforms, and modernizing the accounting systems and revenues of urban local bodies. The national portability of ration cards and the digitization of the public distribution system are necessary compliance milestones for states to tap these enhanced borrowing limits.