Grain of unpleasant truth: Global hunger calls for collective action

The world system that feeds humankind has been under stress for the past two years. It began with the coronavirus pandemic, which created food insecurity by disrupting agricultural production, supply-chains and livelihoods. The cost of critical inputs for agriculture—energy and fertilizers—rose sharply, as crude oil prices trebled between late 2020 and early 2022. The Russia-Ukraine war strangled crucial sources of supply, as these two countries contribute 28% to world wheat exports and 15% to world maize exports. Exports from Ukraine are simply not possible, as Odessa port is blockaded by Russia and mined by Ukraine, while exports from Russia are squeezed by sanctions. Climate change has accentuated the problem for wheat in 2022. Untimely rains in China, the world’s largest producer of wheat, an unprecedented heat wave in India, the world’s second largest producer of wheat, and insufficient rain in the wheat belts of the US and France, have all reduced output. Drought in the Horn of Africa has severely hurt the production of wheat and maize.

