Valley’s priorities have changed in right direction3 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:37 PM IST
We have reason to believe that Kashmir will progress. Dhabas, hotels on motorways and commercial construction on practically every route in Srinagar attest to this.
On 5 August, at the break of dawn, as I left my lodging in Kashmir, I thought there couldn’t be a better day to grasp the ground situation there. It was the same day four years prior that Article 370 was repealed. I was a bit worried, though, given the history of protests and terrorist attacks in the region.