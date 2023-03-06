Great leaders get organizations to bridge four important chasms1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:45 PM IST
While visionary leaders foresee the future, legendary leaders have the ability to simplify and institutionalize their vision
While visionary leaders foresee the future, legendary leaders have the ability to simplify and institutionalize their vision. This is the story of one such iconic corporate leader I had the privilege to work with. During a complex review meeting, he simplified four critical chasms that all organizations must leap across, regardless of their size or industry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×