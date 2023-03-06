Great leaders get organizations to bridge four important chasms

The first of these journeys is from confusion to clarity. Gallup surveys endorse that lack of clarity is one of the primary factors of employee disengagement. We often hear of brands and organizations being confused about their core purpose, vision, strategy and even job roles. This happens primarily because the vision that seems so clear in the minds of strategic leaders (or in some cases, just the CEO) doesn’t translate into workable frameworks for the rank and file. Too often, vision and strategic plans are vague catch-all phrases which mean different things to different people. Strategic intent is lost in translation into mindless checklists, because teams that develop strategy rarely bother to explain the ‘why’ of a plan to the actual executor on the ground. Developing a strategy is exciting and ‘sexy’; but translating that into simple non-jargonized steps is a laborious and a frustrating process, thus often ignored. However, as they say in the army, no matter how brilliant the general’s plan may be, it is the havildar who has to execute the last 100 metres. If the havildar doesn’t get it, the brilliance of the plan is irrelevant.