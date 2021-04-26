Green hydrogen can spearhead India’s transition to clean energy

So what should India do to build a global-scale green hydrogen industry? First, it should announce ambitious targets for green hydrogen and electrolyzer capacity by 2030 on similar lines as renewables. Second, mandate blending a certain percentage of green hydrogen with grey hydrogen for existing applications like oil refining and fertilizers, depending on the viability gap, and mandate new greenfield capacities of hydrogen applications like oil refining and fertilizers to use only green hydrogen from a future cut-off date (to avoid long term lock-ins). Third, India should aim to build a vibrant hydrogen products export industry, such as green steel, using a phased manufacturing programme. Fourth, India should form a regional alliance with South Korea, Japan and Singapore to export green hydrogen from coastal India to help them reach their net-zero ambitions. Fifth, capital cost contributes around 30% of green hydrogen costs, and dollar-linked contracts for procurement of hydrogen should be explored in relevant demand sectors, as is done for oil and gas. Last, India should plan to roll out a production-linked incentive scheme for electrolyzer manufacturing to address the huge global supply bottleneck.

