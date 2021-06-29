Grid integration with EVs could prevent power failures

As interesting as all this is in the context of an individual home, where it really starts to get exciting is when we try and imagine how EV batteries might be used as a decentralized power storage system for the entire country. In 2018, Mobility House obtained regulatory approval for a technology solution that integrated an EV directly with Germany’s electricity grid as a control power plant. Once connected, the infrastructure could take excess energy from the grid and store it in the battery bank of the EV or, as required, extract it from the EV and supply it back to the grid to stabilize against fluctuations. This is what is known as a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solution and is exactly what we need to operationalize a decentralized power system in India. And, thanks to three recent policy announcements, we appear to be perfectly positioned to rapidly implement it.

