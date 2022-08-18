Grim forecasts of the Chinese economy overstate the unease4 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 10:46 PM IST
China is not doing as badly as some observers would have us think
China is not doing as badly as some observers would have us think
Industrial China is alive and well despite concerns of an economic slowdown. It just doesn’t look like it did before—or at least, what everyone is used to. Data this past week showed a dismal picture: Industrial output rose 3.8% from a year earlier, which was below expectations, fixed investment grew slower than forecast, and credit was weak. Property figures, long taken as an indication that authorities were going to keep developers’ debt-fuelled building extravaganza on course, were depressing all around. Goldman Sachs Group cut its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for China, lowering its projection for this year to 3% from 3.3% earlier.