Grim forecasts of the Chinese economy overstate the unease

It is already moving up the value ladder. EV battery technology and the entire supply chain around it, including metal processing, have found a home in China. Firms in priority sectors continue to boost their capital expenditure. Longi Green Energy Technology, a solar panel materials maker with a market capitalization of almost $70 billion, announced last week that it was spending an additional 6.95 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) on top of the 19.5 billion yuan already announced to increase capacity for a solar cell and module production project in Ordos, Inner Mongolia. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway-backed BYD signed an agreement to invest 28.5 billion yuan in a battery production plan. Chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International said it wasn’t planning on cutting its $5 billion spending plans, its highest outlay compared to the amount spent annually over the last five years. Expenditure in the renewable power sector—accounting for just over 80% of new capacity in the first half of this year—increased 22.4% in the second quarter.