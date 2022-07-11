Grim pointer to a surge in hatred across the world

After that, a “technical" discussion could be heard all day long at Noida’s Sector 20 police station. The policemen from Chhattisgarh had an arrest warrant, while Gautam Budh Nagar policemen said that they have a complaint from “Zee News" management, so they are treating the “anchor" as suspicious. That anchor was subsequently detained and released on bail at the police station itself, but instead of being taken into custody by the Chhattisgarh Police, he escaped. Later, Chhattisgarh police officers argued with a Raipur court to issue an attachment warrant, claiming that the anchor had absconded. Additionally, they formally complained to Ghaziabad’s top police officers. The following three days were spent playing cat-and-mouse. The Supreme Court put his arrest on hold on Friday and Chhattisgarh police was left with no choice but to return, cursing UP police. The anchor is accused of presenting a statement by ex-president of Congress Rahul Gandhi in the wrong context. Even when the channel apologized the next day after getting itself into trouble, the issue did not go away. This whole episode has given a new lease of life to the questions that have been raising their head for many years. Has the police also become divided along party lines—your police, my police? Will the interests of the ruling party now determine whether the law is obeyed or not? I can give numerous instances where police officers from one state clashed with uniformed men from another state or publicly disputed government institutions for political purposes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}