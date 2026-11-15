The growing cost of our collective indifference

The revelry might have continued but for an accident in which a speeding vehicle rammed into a young girl celebrating in the middle of the road. Several others narrowly escaped being mowed down. The driver fled. Fortunately, the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening. But Rishi from Delhi’s Narela was not so lucky. That night, a rocket he lit pierced his chest instead of shooting into the sky, claiming his life. The tragedy of Monu from Anand Parvat is equally gut-wrenching. When he cited government rules to stop a neighbour’s child from bursting crackers late at night, he was beaten so brutally that he succumbed to his injuries. That same night, in Baghpat in the NCR, Saurabh Tomar, a member of the President’s Bodyguard, was shot dead over the same issue.