The growing cost of our collective indifference

This isn’t merely a weekly column but a chronicle of helplessness. A strange apathy millions across the country are living through, breath by breath. A strange apathy that millions across the country are living through, breath by breath. While numerous external factors are to blame, a fair share of responsibility also rests with the victims themselves.
Auspicious days from Diwali to Chhath bear witness to this calamity. Even before Diwali, GRAP-3 curbs were enforced in Delhi and surrounding areas. Civil construction was suspended, non-Delhi registered BS-V vehicles were barred from entering the capital, schools were asked to switch to online classes, and offices were advised to have half their staff work from home.