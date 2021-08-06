Growth still not durable and inflation transitory, markets not convinced

It would be interesting to try and interpret the permanency of the growth path based on the MPC discourse. The term used is “growth on durable basis" which is open to interpretation. The three engines are firing at different paces—consumption, investment and trade. That is the good part. If this is so, then growth is clearly on the right path and there should be less concern. In fact, if we add what the chief economic advisor had to say about growth being 11% this year, it looks like that growth is back for sure. The governor also said that until one is convinced on growth, inflation will not be looked at too seriously. But if the growth path is certain, there is reason for the MPC to look at inflation because we are living in a world of negative returns for savers. At some stage, this reality has to be accepted and the growth argument will no longer hold. Quite clearly, this question will pop up in the next policy when growth will be up and so will inflation. It would be useful for the market if the MPC could define the criteria for feeling assured that growth is back. We may have to start increasing rates just as the Fed has also been talking on these lines.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}