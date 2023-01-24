Gun control is backed by both common sense and US studies4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Even conservative research points to American gun-policy failures
Even conservative research points to American gun-policy failures
Rand Corporation, a think-tank with origins in Cold War military planning, recently issued its latest update on gun policy research. Rand has been offering generally conservative assessments since 2018. As strictures on gun violence research fell and more was conducted, Rand has had more to sift. As a result, it has been venturing more definitive conclusions in a few areas where data has achieved critical mass. As the US undergoes another ritual response to mass shootings, let’s look at the state of gun violence research and ask why even conclusive research seems to have so little influence in the country.