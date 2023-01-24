Gun control is backed by both common sense and US studies

It’s speaks of the peculiar madness of US gun culture that research is even required on some of these issues. Earlier this month, a 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a Virginia teacher with a handgun he brought to school. Is it really necessary to ask whether it’s a good idea to prevent a 6-year-old from getting access to a firearm? Yet, many US gun owners take little or no precautions to keep guns away from children. Others actively encourage children to use firearms. One gun maker is marketing a ‘JR-15’ rifle for children. In 2013, a 5-year-old in Kentucky fatally shot his 2-year-old sister with his own Crickett rifle designed for children. So laws are necessary to discourage gun owners from leaving firearms lying around where kids can get them, or from leaving small children in charge of their own legally purchased arsenal. Rand has concluded that such laws are effective.

