Opinion | Halting progression of a virus, or so we hear

At the 22 May press conference, Dr Paul tried to explain this drop to zero away as a “misconception". “I never said the cases would be zero by a particular date", he said, adding that the graph “was a mathematical trend line." Well yes, that “trend line" wasn’t about the cases declining to zero — because it was about the new cases. And unmistakably, it projected that count to be zero on 16 May. No misconception there. But perhaps more dramatic still are other projections we have seen. On 11 April, the ministry of health and family welfare put out a graph of their own, with three dramatically different curves plotted on it. One said that “without lockdown and containment measures", there would be 820,000 cases by 15 April; the second said that with “containment measures but no lockdown", 120,000 cases by 15 April; and the third, that with “nationwide lockdown and containment measures (current)", just the 7,447 cases of that day (11 April).