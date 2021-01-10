Hanoi rats, Goodhart’s law and the quality of our fiscal deficit

So, where did this money come from? Some of it was lent to FCI by banks. Banks lend to FCI simply because it is backed by the central government. Also, as of 1 April 2020, FCI owed the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) ₹2.55 trillion. Collections under various small saving schemes, net of withdrawals, during a financial year, form the sources of funds for the NSSF. In the last few years, NSSF money has been lent to FCI and other state-owned companies like National Highways Authority of India and Air India.