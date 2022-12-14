Harry Meghan and the perils of an online superstar culture

This also makes co-workers resentful. Not everyone can be a superstar, either because they don’t have the talent or temperament, or choose not to market themselves. Some people would rather just do their work and focus on skills. People who opt out of self-promotion have always paid a price, but at least in the past it wasn’t so large, since the perks of stardom were smaller and the value of institutional affiliation was more meaningful. Companies also had more control over their staff and were less tolerant of brazen self-promotion. By building their brand externally, stars can raise the profile of their workplace, but they also can cheapen the brand and entangle it in divisive political or social issues. Stars who get really big might cash in on their institution’s prestige and go out on their own. In theory, superstars become so because they’re more productive and talented, rather than just because they’re good at social media. But there’s evidence that superstars at work can mean less pay for others, which suggests any gains they bring [don’t really justify the downside].