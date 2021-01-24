Has covid sent countries of the West down the road to serfdom?

How does one explain this fascinating reversal? My hypothesis is that, having experienced a harsh lockdown full-on, and seeing how it did not really succeed in curbing new infections once re-opening began, most Indians have opted to take a more laissez-faire approach to dealing with the covid pandemic, an approach that is, at least tacitly, endorsed by state and central governments. Put simply, Indians have learnt to live with the infection. Perhaps they hope that India’s youthful demographic will ensure that most cases are mild and patients will recover quickly, without putting a strain on the hospital system and intensive care beds in particular. Perhaps there is also a sense that, given the relatively high infection rate (and recovery rate), some sort of “herd immunity" might have been achieved (or may soon be). Finally, with a vaccine rollout finally having begun, there may be a sense that there is little to be gained by sequestering oneself at this juncture, and that, even in the absence of a vaccine, a quick recovery could be hoped for if one does catch the infection.