Has ECI taken the colour off India’s poll campaigns?
Summary
- We in India are currently headed for the general elections, but there is no visible excitement in the atmosphere. Is this dullness the result of actions taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent buying of votes? Can it contain money power?
At the end of the last month, I got the opportunity to revisit Türkiye—an election campaign adding colour to the affectionate environment there. Be it at the Taksim Square or Princess Island, the ablution fountain of Hagia Sophia, or the modernity of a mall, people were talking about the election. The streets were lined with candidates’ banners and glowing signboards. Speeches were being delivered at street corner meetings, and election enthusiasm was prevalent across the media. This was a mayoral election. What if it were the general elections?