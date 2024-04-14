Has ECI taken the colour off India’s poll campaigns?

In our country, where one election or the other is held every few months, politicians and parties are pushed to spend money in a variety of ways. A top leader told me that during elections, a candidate needs at least two vehicles and a corresponding number of personnel to campaign in one block. In a Lok Sabha election, at least 50 cars must be deployed directly and indirectly. Besides, each block has an office where workers rest and food has to be arranged for them. On the night before the polls, lakhs of rupees are spent providing “meals and drinks" to people from village to village. Lakhs of rupees are spent at one’s own or any other major leader’s election meeting.