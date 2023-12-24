Hatemongers get a free rein despite existence of laws

He said “those" entities and “their" leaders bear the blame for every problem, worldwide. There, however, was an issue with his logic. It appeared to serve a particular agenda or purpose, fuelling a growing desire to outmanoeuvre opponents at every turn. Consequently, this escalation in competitive tendencies led the “youngest" one to gradually resort to sophistry in arguments. What initially began as a discussion concerning Israel and Palestine became ensnared in an “us" versus “them" dichotomy. Amid this standoff, the other two participants questioned his approach, asking why he was distorting historical facts. They inquired about the source of his information. His innocent response was revealing—he had gathered this knowledge through television debates and WhatsApp messages. He expressed a sense of helplessness that if these sources were wrong, what could he do about it.