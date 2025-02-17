Hatred thrives in forgetfulness of a country’s past

I, too, was a witness to the countrywide violence unleashed against the Sikhs. I used to live in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) then. I was in office, working on an evening bulletin on Indira’s assassination, when reports of the riots started coming in. Shops run by Sikhs were being looted, gurudwaras were being attacked and mobs had started ransacking the houses of Sikhs. By evening three people were killed and dozens were injured. The irony was that the district magistrate of Allahabad then was a Sikh. But the district administration and the law enforcement agencies felt powerless before a bloodthirsty crowd. I cannot ever forget what I had witnessed those days. Indira’s assassination was the fallout of resentment against Operation Bluestar ordered by her to flush out extremists from the Golden Temple.