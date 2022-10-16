Hatred will not be the motivator of Indian psyche

It is frequently attempted to spread the narrative that such work is primarily done by members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP. This is not correct. If you do not believe, watch and listen to Rajendra Pal Gautam’s statement at the conversion programme held on 5 October at Ambedkar Bhavan in Delhi, where he and a group of people took an oath not to worship Hindu gods and goddesses and not to regard Rama-Krishna as God’s incarnation. Gautam was then the social welfare minister in the Delhi Government. As he saw things deteriorating, he resigned. Is this the true probity of our politicians? Gopal Italia, the president of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In a video, he can be heard calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi names. He was detained for three hours by Delhi police after receiving a summons from the National Commission for Women but was later released. It’s not surprising that someone sees political opportunity in this in the poll-bound state of Gujarat.

