Have a preloaded plan to deal with a market decline

A brand that has used a similar strategy in a slightly different context is Starbucks. When Starbucks was expanding big time, it had to hire and train a lot of new employees. Most of them were freshers. While they thought they knew how to respond to angry customers, when it came to the real situation, a lot of them were not able to handle the stress and some even found themselves shouting back at customers. To help its employees, Starbucks came up with a simple solution: “preloaded decision-making". They simply added an extra page at the end of every employee handbook which had lines like, “When a customer shouts at me, I will ______." The employee would then plan and write in advance what their exact response would be to similar tough situations. It allowed employees to plan ahead so that they didn’t have to risk losing their self-control under pressure.