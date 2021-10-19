Health IDs needn’t cause any anxiety over data privacy

From one perspective, this discomfort is understandable. There is already widespread concern that digital service providers know more about our habits and behaviours than they ought to. To add to that, given the number of incidents of data breach and negligence that are reported on an almost-daily basis, it is not surprising that most users believe that digital service providers have no interest in safeguarding our personal privacy. With universal identity systems added to the mix, many people believe that all we are doing is enabling hitherto unrelated items of information to be more accurately cross-referenced, making a bad situation worse. And yet, there is little doubt that digital identity solutions, if implemented well, can add value to almost any service offering.